Philadelphia’s schools will institute a hybrid learning model and require masks and social distancing as campuses reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Instruction will be provided five days a week and will prioritize face-to-face learning when possible, especially for “students with complex needs” and younger pupils, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said in a letter to the community. Students will attend in-person classes at least twice a week.

“What we know is that COVID-19 conditions will continue to evolve and that the guidance we must follow from city, state, and federal health authorities will also evolve – sometimes very quickly,” Hite said.

The plan calls for spacing desks six feet apart and for no more than 25 people in a classroom whenever feasible. Students and teachers from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will be provided with face shields to “facilitate interactions” for those younger students who rely in large part on facial and visual cues. Students will receive a maximum of two face shields and five masks per week, as needed.

Children between sixth and twelfth grade are required to wear masks and may either use their own or use one of the ones provided daily by their school. Teachers in these grades, however, will not receive daily masks.

Students with certain medical conditions like neuromuscular conditions, tracheostomies, Autism and hearing impairment among others will be exempt from wearing masks, the district said.

The plan calls for schools to implement frequent cleaning protocols, including disinfecting high-touch surfaces at least every four hours.

Parents and guardians will also be allowed to opt their children into a 100% online learning model.

The district is the 8th largest in the nation and the largest in Pennsylvania serving more than 200,000 students from the City of Philadelphia.

Hite said previously that the plan was informed by health guidance from the PolicyLab at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other sources.

Thousands of parents, students and teachers weighed in to voice their concerns and preferences as the district formulated its guidance.

Though President Donald Trump last week instructed the CDC to modify its recommendations on reopening schools by making the guidance less strict, the School District of Philadelphia’s plan had already been in the works for weeks before then.

Hite noted that the district’s plan prioritizes safety, and the superintendent last week also largely dismissed Trump’s threats to pull federal funding from schools that do not fully repen.

State reopening guidance, in fact, allows schools to implement a hybrid model or to fully return to online learning if health conditions worsen.

The fall semester is scheduled to begin Sept. 2, but the plan must first be approved by the board of education.

This is a developing story and will be updated.