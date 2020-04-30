Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus

Philly to Wind Down Use of Liacouras Center as Covid-19 Field Hospital

The city will keep some equipment on site in the case of another surge of the virus, Managing Director Brian Abernathy said

By Kennedy Rose | Philadelphia Business Journal

The city has established a field hospital inside Temple's Liacouras Center in case it's needed for a surge in patients.
Matt Pantaleno / NBC10

The City of Philadelphia is scaling back use of its field hospital at the Liacouras Center at Temple University, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports

The city does not see a need to continue operations at the Liacouras Center due to stabilizing COVID-19 case numbers and ample beds available at local hospitals. The city will keep some equipment on site in the case of another surge of the virus, Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

The wind down will happen over the next two weeks. Five patients are currently at the center, and admissions will continue as necessary over the next several days, said City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. Admissions will stop and current patients will be treated and released when they are ready to go home, Farley said. 

Read more about the scaling back of the Liacouras Center as a coronavirus field hospital at the PBJ.com.

