Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus vaccine

Philly Residents in 22 Zip Codes Can Walk Up for COVID-19 Vaccine

Philadelphians in those zip codes identified by city health officials as underserved and underrepresented in the vaccination process thus far don't need an appointment through next Monday.

By Brian X. McCrone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia residents who live in 22 zip codes identified as underserved in the ongoing vaccination process in the city will be able to simply walk up to the Pennsylvania Convention Center and receive their COVID-19 vaccine, the city announced Tuesday.

The walk-up procedure for those Philadelphians will last through Monday, March 22.

Here are the zip codes where you must live to be able to receive a dose at the convention center in Center City:

West and Southwest Philadelphia

  • 19104
  • 19131
  • 19139
  • 19142
  • 19143
  • 19151
  • 19153
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

North Philadelphia

  • 19122
  • 19132
  • 19133
  • 19134
  • 19140

 Northeast and Lower Northeast Philadelphia

  • 19116
  • 19120
  • 19124
  • 19135
  • 19136
  • 19138
  • 19141
  • 19144
  • 19149
  • 19152

Residents will be required to show identification and proof of residence in order to get the shot, city officials said. For more information, CLICK HERE to visit the city's website detailing the "open access" plan.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Philadelphia Won't Commit to Easing COVID-19 Restrictions in April

COVID-19 8 hours ago

Moderna Begins Study of COVID Vaccine in Children

One day after Pennsylvania announced plans to roll back on coronavirus restrictions April 4, Philadelphia's top health official said he was not ready yet to commit to the same allowances as the state.

The city will restart accepting permit applications for large outdoor events, but city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said he was not yet willing to commit to the same easing of COVID-19 restrictions that the state has.

Pennsylvania said it will expand indoor dining to 75% next month and allow bar service inside pubs and restaurants without requiring food purchases. An 11 p.m. curfew will also be lifted.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineBrian X. McCrone
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us