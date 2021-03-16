Philly Residents in 22 Zip Codes Can Walk Up for COVID-19 Vaccine

Philadelphia residents who live in 22 zip codes identified as underserved in the ongoing vaccination process in the city will be able to simply walk up to the Pennsylvania Convention Center and receive their COVID-19 vaccine, the city announced Tuesday.

The walk-up procedure for those Philadelphians will last through Monday, March 22.

Here are the zip codes where you must live to be able to receive a dose at the convention center in Center City:

West and Southwest Philadelphia

19104

19131

19139

19142

19143

19151

19153

North Philadelphia

19122

19132

19133

19134

19140

Northeast and Lower Northeast Philadelphia

19116

19120

19124

19135

19136

19138

19141

19144

19149

19152

Residents will be required to show identification and proof of residence in order to get the shot, city officials said. For more information, CLICK HERE to visit the city's website detailing the "open access" plan.

One day after Pennsylvania announced plans to roll back on coronavirus restrictions April 4, Philadelphia's top health official said he was not ready yet to commit to the same allowances as the state.

The city will restart accepting permit applications for large outdoor events, but city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said he was not yet willing to commit to the same easing of COVID-19 restrictions that the state has.

Pennsylvania said it will expand indoor dining to 75% next month and allow bar service inside pubs and restaurants without requiring food purchases. An 11 p.m. curfew will also be lifted.