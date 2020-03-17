Philadelphia police will delay arrests for certain non-violent offenses in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Police announced Tuesday that arrests for certain non-violent offenses will be made “pursuant to an Arrest Warrant, which will be served at a later date.” The change in protocol means anyone accused of a non-violent offense who would normally be arrested and processed at a detective division will now be temporarily detained for the purpose of confirming their identity and the completion of required paperwork. They’ll then be arrested at a later date.

“It should be noted that if a police officer believes that releasing an individual would pose a threat to public safety, the officer will notify a supervisor, who will review the totality of the circumstances, and in the interest of public safety, utilize discretion in determining the appropriate course of action,” police said.

Other changes include the following:

Officers from various plain-clothes specialized units will be temporarily reassigned to uniform patrol duties.

The “Live Stop” vehicle impoundment program will be suspended until further notice.

Non-essential training has been temporarily suspended.

Police Radio will redirect certain calls for service to Patrol Districts. An officer will speak to citizen via telephone, then, prepare a police report.