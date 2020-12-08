Philly Mayor Says He's Quarantining Again After Coronavirus Exposure

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney is again in quarantine after he was exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, he told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday.

"I'm free of any symptoms and planning to get tested soon. Like the last time I mentioned, it's not to focus on myself, but to remind everyone that the virus is still here, and we must remain vigilant."

Kenney previously quarantined in September after he was exposed to someone who tested positive. He worked remotely from home and remarked that any documents he'd need to sign would have to be slipped under his front door.

Kenney, who joined the Tuesday press conference away from his office, said anyone exposed to someone who tests positive should "do the right thing and self-quarantine."

He plans to follow the CDC's latest guidelines which say to quarantine for 10 days, unless he receives a negative coronavirus test after seven days.

"We're still working very hard to flatten the curve, and self-quarantining is a crucial way that anyone who's been exposed to help accomplish that."

The words of caution came as Philly Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley offered some promising news that if Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is emergency authorized this week, the city could start distribution next week.