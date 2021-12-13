LIVE: Philly to Require Vaccines to Eat Indoors in Restaurants, Drink in Bars

BREAKING: Philadelphia will require proof of vaccination to eat indoors in restaurants or drink inside bars starting Jan. 3, city officials announced today.
Initially, a recent negative COVID-19 test will also be accepted. However, after Jan. 17, negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be accepted and vaccines are required.
Children younger than 5 years or those with valid medical or religious exemptions will be able to show a recent COVID-19 test to enter the establishments.
Philadelphia officials are revealing the city's latest response to COVID-19 -- possibly including new rules on eating in restaurants and drinking in bars in the city -- at a 10 a.m. Monday news conference.
The press conference comes as the city begins to address the fast-growing Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been found in Philadelphia. Scientists believe Omicron spreads more quickly than previous variants.
Already, the city has seen an uptick in the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the city. The city is averaging about 500 cases per day in the first part of December; that's the highest daily number of cases that the city has reported since March of this year.
Restauranteurs have said that the city is discussing a vaccine mandate to eat or drink indoors in Philadelphia restaurants. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week that the city had met to discuss a vaccine requirement.
The city hasn't confirmed or denied that report, saying only that all options are on the table.
