Philly Extends Coronavirus Restrictions on Indoor Dining, Gyms to Jan. 15

Philadelphia leaders pushed back the expiration date of coronavirus restrictions for another two weeks Tuesday, saying holiday case spikes would likely create more stress on the city's hospitals.

The city halted indoor dining and closed gyms and museums before Thanksgiving, which Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said helped lessen a spike in cases after family gatherings on the holiday. The restrictions were set to expire Jan. 1.

Now, the end date is Jan. 15, though some activities could resume sooner depending on how severe the Christmas and New Year's spikes are.

Only the riskiest activities - like indoor dining - are definitely halted until the 15th. Lower risk activities like museums, outdoor sports, gyms and in-person learning could resume Jan. 4.

Pennsylvania leaders implemented similar restrictions weeks after Philly did. Those expire Jan. 4.

Farley said the city was announcing the extension today to give businesses time to prepare.

Farley said this is still a high-risk period for contracting the virus and urged residents to celebrate with their immediate household and not travel for Christmas and New Year's.

"We can't afford to have more case spikes like that Thanksgiving spike. Don't travel over the holidays...it doesn't matter if you've been tested and they've been tested."

