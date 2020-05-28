Philly Area Catholic Churches to Resume Public Mass But With Restrictions

With the five Pennsylvania counties in its area expected to move into the “yellow” phase of reopening on June 5, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will resume public Mass amid the coronavirus pandemic but with restrictions, including proper social distancing and mandatory masks for parishioners.

“With the yellow phase, it is now possible to assemble safely in our churches for Mass and the celebration of the Sacraments,” a spokesperson for the Archdiocese wrote. “The yellow phase still requires precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and our corporate responsibility to observe them.”

Public mass will resume at Philly’s Catholic churches starting the morning of Saturday, June 6, under specific guidelines that include the following:

Churches may be occupied up to 50%

Parishioners will be seated in every other or every third pew depending on the layout

Parishioners are not obligated to attend Sunday Mass but are encouraged to watch it via livestream

Those who are sick or compromised are prohibited from attending

Wedding Masses can take place on Sundays during and outside the scheduled Masses

All areas of churches will be sanitized routinely under CDC guidelines

All attendees must wear a face covering or mask and be at least six feet apart to maintain social distancing

Read the document embedded below for the full list of guidelines: