Phillies Offering Free Tickets, Other Perks for People Vaccinated at Ballpark

The Phillies will offer free one-shot coronavirus vaccines, as well as some other perks, for fans attending games during the team’s upcoming series against Atlanta.

The vaccine clinic will be held in partnership with Penn Medicine at Citizens Bank Park between June 8 and 10, the Phillies announced in a press release. Ticketed fans and ballpark employees must be 18 or older to receive their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“This is a great opportunity for our fans to get vaccinated if they haven’t already,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement.

Fans who get their vaccine at the ballpark will also receive two free tickets to a future Phillies game, with game date selection from the Miami Marlins (June 29-July 1) or San Diego Padres (July 2-4) series at Citizens Bank Park. They’ll also receive a concession credit for a free hot dog and soda, as well as a Phillies giveaway.

The shots will be administered on the Suite Patio and be available as soon as gates open until 9 p.m. on June 8-9 and 3 p.m. on June 10.