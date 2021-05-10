Philadelphia to Reveal Timeline of Reopening Plan on Tuesday

What to Know A city spokesperson told NBC10 officials will announce changes to Philadelphia's “Safer-at-home” Covid restrictions on Tuesday during a 1 p.m. briefing.

The announcement comes a week after officials announced statewide coronavirus-related capacity restrictions in Pennsylvania will be lifted in time for Memorial Day -- with the exception of mask wearing in public.

At the time, Philadelphia health officials said the city would stay with its current plan for lifting restrictions.

Philadelphia officials will reveal the timeline for the city's reopening plan on Tuesday, NBC10 confirmed.

Last week, Philadelphia Health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city was not yet ready to lift all restrictions at the end of the month and would need to review plans in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Philadelphia has often delayed relaxing restrictions within city limits to prevent the spread of the virus among its dense population.

Governor Wolf announced that the elimination of COVID capacity limits and other restrictions on gatherings, restaurants and other Pennsylvania businesses will go into effect just after midnight on May 31. It's unknown at this time whether or not Philadelphia will follow that same timeline.

Currently a little more than 50 percent of Philadelphia residents have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, according to Dr. Rob Danoff of Jefferson Health.

"These vaccines have prevented death and hospitalization and serious illness and allowed families to get back together and allowed placed to reopen again," Dr. Danoff said.

The city also announced Monday that MLK Drive will reopen to vehicular traffic at the beginning of August after being closed for more than a year.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.