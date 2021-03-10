Philadelphia Expands Covid-19 Vaccine Eligibility to People 65 and Older

Healthy Philadelphians ages 65 to 74 years old are now eligible to get a coronavirus vaccination in the city, health officials announced Wednesday.

The city cited expanded access to vaccines for lowering the age limit to 65 and older. Under the city's Phase 1b coronavirus vaccine rollout, people 75 and older were allowed to get a vaccination unless they had a chronic health condition.

Another reason for the change: the city was out-of-step with its suburban neighbors. Counties surrounding the city limits, like Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware, were allowing people 65 and older to get vaccinated under Phase 1b.

The city said people in the expanded age group should register on the official vaccine interest form to be added to the vaccination queue. After registering, they'll receive notification from the city in the coming days or weeks when it is time to scheduled their first vaccination appointment. Eligible people are also now able to get vaccinated through a walk-up clinic run by the Black Doctor's Covid-19 Consortium – those are the only walk-up clinics in the city.

