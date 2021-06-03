Philadelphia Eagles Join Effort to Get City Children Vaccinated

The Philadelphia Eagles and the city fire department are holding a pop-up vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 5, with an emphasis on getting teenagers their first doses.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2501 Lombard Street, and is open to anyone 12 and older.

Eagles mascot SWOOP will be on site from 10:30-11:30 a.m. to greet fans and give away team swag. In addition to the vaccine clinic, the Eagles Eye Mobile, powered by Vision To Learn, will offer free comprehensive eye care to children of all ages from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Philadelphia School clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine for free. Parents are encouraged to bring their teens to get vaccinated, and teens are encouraged to bring their parents to get vaccinated! Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be made here. An appointment for the second dose will be made on site.