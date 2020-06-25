WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus After Release of NJ Jobless Report

Amid a flurry of reopening announcements, Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to talk again Thursday about his state's response to the novel coronavirus.

around 1 p.m.

On Thursday, the death toll from coronavirus-related complications surpassed 13,000, with at least 13,018 deaths. More than 170,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus to date.

The state has significantly seen a decrease overall in hospitalizations and daily cases for the past couple months. But, as malls, theme parks, museums, arcades and camps open in the coming week as the economy slowly recovers, there is a worry that cases could rise again.

Murphy and health officials said they are monitoring any potential upticks and hope to prevent outbreaks with contact tracing and social-distancing measures.

On Thursday, Murphy said that on Friday afternoon the state Department of Education would be issuing guidance for the upcoming school year. The first-term Democrat said "no one size fits all" for the measures that will be released.

33K More Seek Jobless Benefits in NJ Amid Outbreak

Jobless claims in New Jersey ticked up 25% last week, climbing for the second straight week since they had begun to decline amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the Labor Department said Thursday.

There were 33,000 claims made last week, up from about 26,000 the week before, the state Labor Department said. Since the outbreak hit New Jersey in early March there have been nearly 1.3 million claims overall.

A new call center to help handle claims opened up last week, the department added, with the aim of reducing wait times and easing reports of frustration among those seeking benefits.

"Many of the calls coming into (department of labor)'s new call center can be traced to very specific and individualized issues," Murphy said Thursday. "Because of this new call center, more complex cases can be quickly routed back through the department’s experienced staff."

