WATCH: Gov. Murphy Addresses Next Moves as NJ’s Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps by 402

What to Know As of Tuesday, at least 113,856 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in New Jersey. The second most novel coronavirus cases of any state.

At least 6,442 people have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Gov. Phil Murphy has laid out a six-part reopening plan but says it's too early to for a timetable for its implementation.

A day after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled his six-point "The Road Back" plan to begin reopening the state's economy, the governor is addressing next steps as the Garden State remains in the thick of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy is holding his daily COVID-19 news briefing Tuesday. You can watch is live on this page.

As of Tuesday, nearly 114,000 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New Jersey and at least 6,442 had died, with more than 400 new deaths announced in the past 24 hours.

"This is not necessarily a one-day total of 402," Murphy noted. "We expected that more deaths which occurred over the weekend just had yet to be counted. They now have. "

Pushing Back Property Taxes

On Tuesday, Murphy said he would sign an executive order "permitting municipal governments to extend the grace period for property tax payments." The date was supposed to be this Friday but has been pushed back to June 1.

The existing law only permitted for a 10-day grace period, Murphy said.

"The Road Back"

On Monday, the first-term Democratic governor projected optimism but cautioned the state is not ready to end its stay-at-home order or quit the weekslong social distancing guidelines that have hobbled the economy.

“We will move as quickly as we can, but as safely as we must," Murphy said.

Murphy didn't provide a timeline but said he is seeking trend lines to show decreases over 14 days. He cautioned against using just one day or a “snapshot” in time as a basis for reopening.

As of late Monday night, nearly 6,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Jersey.

The state is also working toward doubling its testing capacity by the end of May, Murphy said.