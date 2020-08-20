Twelve New Jersey counties are receiving millions in COVID-19 relief funds in state and federal money that will pay for testing and response costs since the pandemic outbreak began in March.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the counties were not initially able to receive federal funding because their populations are below the threshold.

The 12 counties are Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren.

"Together, those 12 counties represent about a third of our total population, about 3 million people," Murphy said. "Each of these counties is being funding in three separate parts."

Those three "buckets," as Murphy called them, add up to a total of $36 million, and pay for initial coronavirus response and testing costs during the last six months.