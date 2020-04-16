Gov. Murphy Tells NBC10 It’s Too Soon to Put Date on Reopening

What to Know New Jersey has been hard hit by the novel coronavirus with more than 3,100 deaths and 70,000 COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Phil Murphy has closed many public places in the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Social distancing continues to be a vital tool in slowing the virus, Murphy says.

Gov. Phil Murphy has been leading his state through the deadly coronavirus pandemic as New Jersey is wrestling with the nation's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday morning, the Democratic governor sat down with NBC10 Philadelphia to discuss the efforts his state has made from ordering social distancing, closing nonessential businesses, shuttering parks and calling for increased access to COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment for first responders.

He also said that there is no timetable for when businesses and schools in his state could reopen.

The death toll from COVID-19 complications was at least 3,156 entering Thursday.

Murphy is expected to reveal more at his daily 1 p.m. Thursday news conference. You can watch it live on this page.

Murphy said that his state has tested the fourth most total people of any state with at least 71,030 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus. But he said his state needs far more testing to get back on track and return to some sort of normal.

The northern part of the state has been hard hit due to the pandemic striking the New York area, Murphy said.

Philadelphia has yet to become the next hot spot and that along with mitigation efforts like shutting Atlantic City's casinos have helped keep the virus at lower levels in South Jersey, Murphy said.

The state is still ready for moving more resources to the south if needed. The governor said that a field hospital at the Atlantic City Convention Center will add another 250 hospital beds in South Jersey.

COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes

Murphy addressed the issues with New Jersey nursing homes, which have been hard hit by COVID-19-related deaths and coronavirus cases.

He said measures like limiting who can enter a nursing a home are in place but that the number of nursing home deaths remains a major concern. Police found 17 bodies piled up in one North Jersey nursing home alone.

"This is proving to be one of the hardest nuts for us to crack," Murphy said.

What Would It Take to Reopen New Jersey

The reopening of New Jersey will be in coordination with neighboring states like Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York. He noted his state's close proximity to other states as critical in getting business back on track.

Any reopening plan can only come after increased testing, Murphy reiterated Thursday.

He said he could see restaurants where someone checks your temperature before you walk in, staff are wearing masks and gloves and dining rooms are kept at 50% capacity. Any plan would need to be vetted prior to being put into place.

Will Schools Reopen This Year?

Later Thursday, a decision on the status of New Jersey's schools is likely to come but he wouldn't hint at a final decision, Murphy said.

To reopen schools, Murphy said new classroom configurations and gathering configurations would need to be in place, there would need to be more testing done and the spread of the virus would need to be drastically broken.

The state's more than 600 school districts are currently closed, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy suggested a reopening is not likely.

“We’re trying to figure all that out," he said at a Wednesday news conference. "I just don’t see — I take my cues from the health experts and I'll continue to — I don’t see a normal, even if it were to take place, a normal gathering in the foreseeable future, and I would be the happiest guy on the planet if I’m wrong.”

Schools have been closed since March 16.

Neighboring Pennsylvania has closed schools through the rest of the year.