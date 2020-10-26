WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus in New Jersey, Plan for Vaccine Rollout

As the coronavirus continues to surge in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is addressing how the Garden State will roll out an eventual vaccine.
The first-term Democrat is being joined by state health officials for a virtual 1 p.m. Monday COVID-19 news briefing that you can watch live on this page.
Murphy earlier tweeted that he would be discussing the "equitable rollout" of a vaccine once it's available.
Murphy is holding the briefing virtually after he announced last week that he would be quarantining after at least two members of his administration tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Murphy said he and his wife, Tammy, had both tested negative, again.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to hold today’s briefing and many events virtually," he tweeted.
New Jersey has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases over the past several days. Entering Monday, more than 228,000 cases were reported. At least 14,496 people are confirmed to have died from coronavirus-related complications.
This story is developing and will be updated.