WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus Ahead of Weekend in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announces Governor’s Disaster Recovery Office to coordinate coronavirus funding and coordination.

By NBC10 Staff

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced his plan to coordinate the doling out of funds amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey.

On Friday the first-term Democrat announced the creation of the Governor’s Disaster Recovery Office to coordinate CARES Act funds and other coronavirus-related funding.

The office "will ensure that all funds are expended in compliance with federal rules and regulations," Murphy said. "I’m further requiring the creation of a transparency website to track the Office’s progress, and an annual report to be produced."

Despite hospitalizations and cases being down, New Jersey has paused any reopening plans as the rate of transmission has slightly ticked up at various times in recent weeks. Overnight the RT, which tracks how many others are being infected by someone with COVID-19, went up to 1.1 after being at 1 Thursday. RT was below one for several weeks until recently going above 1.

As of Friday, the COVID-19 case count was approaching 177,000. At least 13,710 people died from coronavirus-related complications, with 20 new deaths announced Friday. Another nearly 2,000 deaths are suspected to be from COVID-19.

Part of the relief being offered to people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic is being offered in the form or rental assistance. On Friday, Murphy reminded New Jerseyans that they could apply until the 5 p.m. deadline for emergency rental assistance if they have lost income in the past months.

This story is developing and will be updated.

