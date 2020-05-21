WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Ahead of Holiday Weekend; NJ Jobless Rate Hits Record

New Jersey is preparing for people to return to Jersey Shore beaches this Memorial Day weekend -- with social distancing measures -- as new numbers show how hard the pandemic has hit the economy.

With hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases slowing, Gov. Phil Murphy has restarted businesses and outdoor spaces in the Garden State in recent weeks, but hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans remain out of work as many indoor spaces remain closed.

On Friday, beaches will officially reopen with limitations aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

Ahead of the officials reopening of the beach, Murphy and state health officials are holding their Thursday news conference that you can watch live on this page.

As of Thursday, New Jersey had more than 151,000 coronavirus cases and at least 10,843 people who died from COVID-19-related complications, with 98 new deaths announced Thursday.

Overall, key indicators like COVID-19 patients in critical care and hospitalizations have been dropping now for weeks.

LOOK:

☑️Number of patients reported in either critical or intensive care fell to 896

☑️Ventilator use dropped to 700

☑️143 new #COVID19 hospitalizations yesterday

☑️286 patients discharged yesterday pic.twitter.com/t5v8bLPEcj — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 21, 2020

Only Cumberland and Hunterdon counties have had COVID-19 cases double in the past 30 days.

"Each day brings with it surer signs that we’re moving closer to being able to enter Phase 2 of our economic restart," Murphy said.

NJ Jobless Rate Reaches Record 15.3% in April

New Jersey lost more than 750,000 jobs in April because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 15.3%, the state labor department said Thursday.

The 757,700 lost jobs in April is a record, the department said in a statement. The rate jumped from 3.8% in March.

The virus led Murphy to shutter many businesses and order residents to stay home in late March. The hardest hit sectors are leisure and hospitality, which lost about 237,000 jobs, followed by the trade and transportation and education sectors.

The state also had 42,000 new applications for jobless benefits last week, down from the roughly 70,000 claims the week before. In total the state has had more than 1 million claims since outbreak began to ramp up in mid-March, according to the department.

So far $3.4 billion has been paid out in jobless benefits, the statement said.

"We are 100% committed to getting you the support you need," Murphy said. "Every New Jerseyan who has applied for unemployment benefits will receive them."

The national unemployment rate reached 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression.

In an attempt to reach out to businesses and nonprofits looking to get back on track, Murphy promoted a survey aimed at formulating next steps back.

NEW: I’m sending an email to EVERY business and non-profit organization in the state directing them to a short survey that will better inform our collective efforts as we look to take the next steps along our road back.



Nothing beats the input from those living this reality. pic.twitter.com/prZN6fhEjO — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 21, 2020

