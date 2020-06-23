Looking for some thrills again? New Jersey’s outdoor amusement parks and water parks will be allowed to be open in time for the July 4th holiday weekend with coronavirus-related restrictions in place.

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that outdoor theme parks, including those on the boardwalks, can reopen on July 2. Playgrounds can also open on July 2.

NEW: On Thursday, July 2nd, the following can REOPEN:

🎢Outdoor amusement parks

🌊Outdoor water parks

☀️Playgrounds



This INCLUDES the rides on our boardwalks. Specific guidance is currently being finalized and will be forthcoming. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 23, 2020

Capacity at amusement and water parks will be capped at 50%. Other social-distancing guidance is forthcoming.

For several weeks now as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have gone down in New Jersey, Murphy has phased in reopening plans for malls, pools, camps, eateries and more.

As of Tuesday, New Jersey had nearly 170,000 coronavirus cases and 12,949 people had died from COVID-19 complications. Fifty-seven new deaths were announced Tuesday.

The daily cases and deaths are down significantly from peak levels.

If the numbers keep trending downward, Murphy said he planned on announcing more reopening plans this week as the state pushes toward the latter part of Phase 2 of its recovery from coronavirus. He said that reopening plans for indoor entertainment, like arcades, will come on Wednesday.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

