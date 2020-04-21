Atlantic City Coronavirus Field Hospital Could Start Receiving Patients Tuesday

A day after Gov. Phil Murphy said that trends of new cases of the novel coronavirus in New Jersey and cases requiring hospitalization appear to be slowing, he toured an Atlantic City field hospital ready to receive its first patient.

Murphy was joined by the Army Corps. of Engineers as he walked through the field medical center set up inside the Atlantic City Convention Center and offered thanks to those who helped erect the facility.

Murphy said that the A.C. site has even more sophistication than earlier field medical centers set up in Secaucus in the northern and Edison in the central part of the state.

The first patients could arrive at the convention center as early as Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning, officials and Murphy said.

So far, the northern half of the state has been hardest hit by the deadly virus, but the southern counties have all had multiple deaths reported. The Atlantic City facility will help with extra hospital beds.

"We need the capacity," Murphy said about the A.C. facility.

As of Monday, 6,986 people were hospitalized in New Jersey. But, for the first time, the number of people discharged from the hospital — 583 — outpaced newly admitted COVID-19 patients, which stood at about 460.

"This is one of our most-important positive indicators," Murphy said Monday. "It means that our health care system is in a better position to get ahead and stay ahead. It means that our social distancing efforts are working."

The slowing of hospital cases comes as fewer intensive care patients are being treated.

"We are seeing relative stability in the number of patients in critical or intensive care," Murphy said.

There's growing evidence that social distancing is helping contain the virus, according to the governor. It now takes three weeks for the number of cases to double in northern New Jersey, up from just three days over the last few weeks.

Murphy warned that once social distancing measures are started to be lifted that more people could be hospitalized.

"We are not claiming victory, but we are making progress," Murphy said.

On Monday, New Jersey announced another 177 deaths from COVID-19-related complications, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the outbreak to 4,377.

At least 88,806 people had tested positive for COVID-19. About 45% of people tested in New Jersey have tested positive for the virus. Murphy said that over the past three weeks, new cases appear to have stabilized.

This chart shows our three-week trend in reporting new cases. We’ve achieved relative stability.



This doesn’t mean we aren’t going to see some days with one-off spikes and drops. We must move away from looking at snapshot data and instead look at overall trendlines. pic.twitter.com/brqfu72TRP — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 20, 2020

Murphy said that this is why children shouldn't be having play dates and why the economic pain doesn't outweigh the human toll of the disease.

"My driving purpose has been to save lives. Period," Murphy said of his ongoing calls for social distancing.

COVID-19 Symptoms

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.