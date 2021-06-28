Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
face masks

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Mask Mandate Comes to an End

Pennsylvania has joined New Jersey and Delaware in ending its COVID mask mandate

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pennsylvania's face mask mandate in place for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic is now officially over.

The Pennsylvania Health Department lifted the masking mandate just after midnight Monday. The laxed masking rules means unvaccinated people no longer are required to wear masks in most public situations.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Keep a mask handy, however, as you might need it. And, those not fully vaccinated are urged to keep wearing a mask indoors in public.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus pandemic 6 hours ago

It ‘Has to Be Inspiring': Office Space Redesigns, Experiments After COVID

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Japan Ups Health Controls as Olympic Athlete Tests Positive

"We continue to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance," the state said on its website.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires masks on planes, trains, buses and other forms of public transport.

The spread of vaccinations has led to a drop in coronavirus cases and deaths, allowing for the elimination of many public coronavirus mitigation efforts.

According to federal vaccine data compiled by the New York Times, around 75% of Pennsylvania residents aged 18 and over have already received at least one vaccine dose, with just around half of the total population fully vaccinated.

People are considered fully vaccinated once they are two weeks beyond their last required dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

face masksPennsylvaniacoronavirus pandemicreopeningcoronavirus in pennsylvania
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us