Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Mask Mandate Comes to an End

Pennsylvania's face mask mandate in place for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic is now officially over.

The Pennsylvania Health Department lifted the masking mandate just after midnight Monday. The laxed masking rules means unvaccinated people no longer are required to wear masks in most public situations.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Keep a mask handy, however, as you might need it. And, those not fully vaccinated are urged to keep wearing a mask indoors in public.

"We continue to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance," the state said on its website.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires masks on planes, trains, buses and other forms of public transport.

The spread of vaccinations has led to a drop in coronavirus cases and deaths, allowing for the elimination of many public coronavirus mitigation efforts.

According to federal vaccine data compiled by the New York Times, around 75% of Pennsylvania residents aged 18 and over have already received at least one vaccine dose, with just around half of the total population fully vaccinated.

People are considered fully vaccinated once they are two weeks beyond their last required dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.