Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania to Announce ‘Targeted Efforts' on Coronavirus Surge

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is expected to announce 'targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania'

What to Know

  • Pennsylvania is planning to take additional steps to address a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.
  • The Pennsylvania Department of Health says Health Secretary Rachel Levine will announce “targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.” The announcement is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.
  • State officials did not immediate say what kinds of mitigation measures they are planning.

Pennsylvania is planning to take additional steps to address a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, officials said Tuesday.

The state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, will announce “targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania,” the Health Department said. The announcement is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Like the rest of the nation, Pennsylvania has seen coronavirus infections explode in recent weeks. The state is reporting more than 5,000 new infections per day, up more than 115% in just two weeks, and hospitalizations and the percentage of tests coming back positive are up sharply. Deaths are on the rise, as well.

State officials did not immediate say what kinds of mitigation measures they are planning. Governors and mayors around the country have been tightening restrictions in response to the worsening pandemic. On Monday, Philadelphia said it would ban indoor gatherings and indoor dining and shutter casinos, gyms, museums and libraries.

Pennsylvania already has a statewide mask mandate, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and occupancy restrictions at bars and restaurants.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a state-at-home order and shuttered businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining” early in the pandemic, but Wolf and Levine have consistently said they have no intention of implementing another broad-based shutdown.

