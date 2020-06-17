Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Pennsylvania

Pa.’s High Court to Decide Lawsuit Seeking End to Disaster Order

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Pennsylvania's highest court is stepping in to handle a lawsuit over the governor's pandemic shutdown orders. 
  • The justices announced Wednesday they will decide a case that was filed in a lower court by Senate Republicans, seeking to end Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's disaster proclamation. 
  • The order said justices will decide the case based on filings that have been made in both courts and that they will “address the merits of the petitioner’s application in due course.”

Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednesday granted the Democratic governor's request and took over a lawsuit by legislative Republicans that could end his pandemic shutdown order.

The Supreme Court announced it will decide the case filed by Senate Republicans, seeking to enforce a resolution that both chambers passed last week to end the state of disaster emergency imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf in March.

The case had been filed in Commonwealth Court, where Republicans hold a majority of the seats, but Democrats have a 5-2 edge on the Supreme Court.

The order said justices will decide the case based on filings that have been made in both courts and that they will “address the merits of the petitioner's application in due course.”

The high court announcement came one day after Commonwealth Court had scheduled oral argument for June 29.

Republican majorities in both chambers, along with a few Democrats, voted to end the emergency disaster declaration that has led to closure of “non-life-sustaining” businesses, bans on large gatherings and orders that people stay at home.

Tom Wolf Jun 12

Wolf Asks Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Uphold Shutdown

Tom Wolf 6 hours ago

Ohio BBQ Restaurant Names Pa. Gov. Wolf ‘Employee of the Month’

The sides dispute whether the legislative resolution has any legal weight without the governor's support. The state constitution grants governors the right to approve or veto concurrent resolutions, but the emergency services law includes a provision that gives the Legislature power to end disaster proclamations “at any time.”

The state attorney general’s office, which represents Wolf, made a filing last week that said legislative Republicans were trying to “upend the commonwealth’s carefully planned reopening process.”

Senate Republican leaders say the need for drastic action to cut infection rates has passed, and the shutdown order is needlessly harming the state economically. A Senate Republican spokeswoman said Wednesday they were happy the justices acted quickly.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniacoronavirusTom Wolfcoronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us