Pennsylvania Sets Single-Day Record for New Coronavirus Cases

What to Know On Friday, Pennsylvania announced 2,219 coronavirus cases. The daily count is the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Philadelphia announced nearly 400 cases of its own.

Health officials are urging people to continue mask usage, social distancing and hand washing to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

Pennsylvania saw its single highest count of new daily coronavirus cases reported on Friday. With cases rising throughout the Philadelphia region, the city's top health official is putting out a warning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,219 additional people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to nearly 191,000. The total was from all test results received as of midnight.

#COVID19 Update (as of 10/23/20 at 12:00 am):

• 2,219 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 190,579 total cases statewide

• 8,625 deaths statewide

• 2,200,868 patients tested negative to date



More information: https://t.co/7pzosFeSwv — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 23, 2020

Daily case increases are now comparable to what the Keystone State saw during the first peak of the pandemic, officials said. The previous single day total was in April.

The Department of Health has seen “significant increases” in the number of young people – especially 19- to 24-year-olds – testing positive for the virus. The southeastern part of the state that includes the Philadelphia suburbs continues to have the most daily cases.

Pennsylvania also reported 33 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday to bring the statewide total to at least 8,625 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The one-day case record in Pennsylvania coincides with a nationwide record as NBC News reported the U.S. set a single-day record for new coronavirus cases on Thursday with 77,640 reported infections.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is requiring mask-wearing in public and urging people to keep socially distant, wash their hands frequently and to clean surfaces as often as possible in an attempt to slow the virus' spread.

Philadelphia counts coronavirus cases differently from the state; on Friday, health officials announced 397 new cases. The City attributed the increase in part to a large new of test results received Friday.

Philadelphia also reported one new death Friday to bring its total number of deaths attributed to coronavirus-related complications to 1,853 people.

“Today’s numbers are a clear warning that the epidemic is growing rapidly in our region,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “Everyone in Philadelphia should be even more cautious — avoiding contact with others unnecessarily and wearing a mask whenever you must be around anyone other than your household members.”