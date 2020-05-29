Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
pennsyvlania

More Pa. Counties See Coronavirus Restrictions Lifted; Philly Area Still in Red

Starting Friday, eight more counties — Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill — are seeing Wolf's stay-at-home order lifted

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  Twenty-six more counties in Pennsylvania woke up to fewer coronavirus pandemic restrictions, leaving nearly 6 million people still under Gov. Tom Wolf's tightest orders, including a stay-at-home order. 
  Friday, 18 mostly rural counties across northern Pennsylvania, including the home of Penn State's main campus in Centre County, are moving to the green phase.
  Next Friday, Wolf is moving the remaining "red" counties — Philadelphia, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton — to yellow.

Twenty-six more counties in Pennsylvania woke up to fewer pandemic restrictions on Friday, leaving nearly 6 million people still under Gov. Tom Wolf's tightest orders, including a stay-at-home order.

Starting Friday, eight more counties — Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill — are seeing Wolf's stay-at-home order lifted and are moving to the yellow phase of the governor's stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan.

Along with the stay-at-home order, more retailers and other businesses can reopen, including outdoor dine-in seating service at restaurants. Gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Also Friday, 18 mostly rural counties across northern Pennsylvania, including the home of Penn State’s main campus in Centre County, are moving to the green phase.

In the green phase, overnight camps and organized youth sports can operate, while restaurants and bars, salons and barber shops, gyms, theaters, malls and casinos can all open at 50% capacity. Other businesses serving the public in a building or defined area can only operate at up to 75% capacity.

People will still be asked to wear masks in public and businesses must also enforce social distancing requirements, while concerts, sporting events and other large gatherings are restricted to under 250 people.

Wolf has said that, next Friday, he is moving the remaining “red” counties — Philadelphia, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton — to yellow.

