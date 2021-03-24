Coronavirus Pandemic

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Becomes 8th State to Surpass One Million Coronavirus Cases

Data from the Department of Health shows Pennsylvania currently has 1,001,913 cases and 24,924 COVID-related deaths as of Wednesday. 

By David Chang

Pennsylvania hit a grim milestone on Wednesday, becoming the eighth state in the country to surpass one million coronavirus cases. 

Data from the Department of Health shows Pennsylvania currently has 1,001,913 COVID-19 cases and 24,924 COVID-related deaths as of Wednesday. 

The announcement comes as Pennsylvania plans to roll back on coronavirus restrictions on April 4, with broader openings of restaurants, bars and large venues. Philadelphia, which has seen the highest number of COVID cases and deaths in Pennsylvania, will not follow the state’s footsteps however. 

Health Secretary Dr. Thomas Farley said case counts and the number of Philadelphians vaccinated so far are not good enough to match the state's reopening plans.

County by County Breakdown of Pennsylvania's Coronavirus Cases and Deaths

