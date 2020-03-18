Penn Medicine Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Penn Medicine will implement temperature screenings after several employees tested positive for the new coronavirus. They did not reveal the number of workers or which facilities they worked in.

“As the prevalence of the virus continues in our region, all hospitals will be forced to deal with these issues,” a spokesperson wrote. “We are uniquely well-prepared to quickly take the steps necessary to ensure the safety and protection of patients and staff during this fast-moving and challenging time.”

The spokesperson said Penn Medicine is working to contact patients and staff who were in contact with the workers who tested positive. They also said the employees are currently quarantined at home.

In a letter obtained by NBC10, Penn Medicine also said they would implement temperature screenings for staff members at the entrances of their facilities by the end of the week.

There are at least 149 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania with the state’s first death being an adult in Northampton County who had been hospitalized.