Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus

Penn, Drexel Plan to Bring Students, Faculty Back for In-Person Learning by Fall

By Ryan Sharrow | Philadelphia Business Journal

Left: two towers stand next to an arch as part of a building at the University pf Pennsylvania: Right: students walk past on old brick building with an arch at Drexel University.
Getty Images

The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University both announced their plan to return to in-person learning for the fall semester, citing the increased distribution of coronavirus vaccines, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Penn's top brass said "specific details regarding the fall semester are still being developed and will be shared with students, faculty, staff, and parents in the coming weeks."

Drexel University President John Fry also said this week he expects that by the fall "every student will be able to have face-to-face learning experiences, although some hybrid classes and other operational modifications may remain based on public health guidance."

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus vaccine 18 hours ago

Philly Residents in 22 Zip Codes Can Walk Up for COVID-19 Vaccine

Philadelphia 19 hours ago

Philadelphia Won't Commit to Easing COVID-19 Restrictions in April

Meanwhile, Chestnut Hill College also cited coronavirus distribution for its own plan to fully return to in-person learning by fall of this year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We are encouraged by the tremendous progress made by health experts and scientists over the last year,” Sister Carol Jean Vale, president of the college, said in a statement. “And while we remain vigilant in our planning, we are confident that we can fully reopen while protecting the health and safety of our campus community.”

Read more about the universities’ plans for in-person learning in the fall at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

coronavirusPhiladelphiaUniversity of PennsylvaniaDrexel University
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us