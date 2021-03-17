Penn, Drexel Plan to Bring Students, Faculty Back for In-Person Learning by Fall

The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University both announced their plan to return to in-person learning for the fall semester, citing the increased distribution of coronavirus vaccines, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Penn's top brass said "specific details regarding the fall semester are still being developed and will be shared with students, faculty, staff, and parents in the coming weeks."

Drexel University President John Fry also said this week he expects that by the fall "every student will be able to have face-to-face learning experiences, although some hybrid classes and other operational modifications may remain based on public health guidance."

Meanwhile, Chestnut Hill College also cited coronavirus distribution for its own plan to fully return to in-person learning by fall of this year.

“We are encouraged by the tremendous progress made by health experts and scientists over the last year,” Sister Carol Jean Vale, president of the college, said in a statement. “And while we remain vigilant in our planning, we are confident that we can fully reopen while protecting the health and safety of our campus community.”

Read more about the universities’ plans for in-person learning in the fall at PBJ.com.

