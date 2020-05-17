Patti LaBelle, Daryl Hall, QuestLove to Headline Concert Raising Money for COVID-19 Relief in Philly

Patti LaBelle, Daryl Hall, QuestLove, DJ Jazzy Jeff and more will headline a concert and variety show raising money for COVID-19 relief in Philadelphia this week.

PHLove, presented by the Middleton Family, will air on NBC10 on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. The show, which will also feature Amos Lee, DJ Diamond Kuts & Friends, WALLO267, Jeffrey Gaines, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, The Geator, Jerry Blavat, and Friends, and Pastor Alyn Waller and The Enon Tabernacle Fresh Anointing, will celebrate the talent and resilience of the Greater Philadelphia region while raising awareness and support for the PHL COVID-19 Fund.

In eight weeks, the PHL COVID-19 fund has raised $16 million and aided nearly 400 regional non-profits in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite the Fund’s success to date, the needs of the most vulnerable among us continue to persist,” Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of Philadelphia Foundation, said. “Additional funding will support the urgent and pressing needs of the community.”

