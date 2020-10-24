PA Virus Cases Are Increasing at April's Pace, Health Dept. Says

Pennsylvania is seeing spikes in coronavirus cases that are comparable to April, when the virus reached its first peak.

The state health department said Saturday that 2,043 new positive virus cases were confirmed since Friday. That is the 3rd-highest daily case total in the pandemic, a day after the highest-ever daily total was reported on Friday.

The bulk of the increase is from young adults, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds, in the northern half of the state. Residents ages 19-24 make up 14% of cases overall, but are becoming a larger share of the case numbers in all corners of the state.

The most extreme example of a shift from older patients to young adults: in the month of April, they made up 7% of cases in north-central Pennsylvania. In October, young people are 31% of the cases in that region.

The more populous southeast region continues to have the most cases overall and per day.

Also on Saturday, 33 new deaths were reported bringing the total to 8,625 in Pennsylvania. The state has reported 190,579 positive cases since the beginning of the epidemic, but many have since recovered.

Cases were trending below April through the end of spring and into summer. But on Oct. 10 case counts began to match the levels seen in the spring.