Pa. to Reopen Golf Courses, Marinas, Fishing Trips and Private Campgrounds

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania reaches 42,000, Governor Tom Wolf is lifting some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

Starting Friday, May 1, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide and are required to follow the Wolf administration’s guidelines.

Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through Thursday, May 14.

“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress,” Wolf said. “As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”

Wolf's announcement follows another by state health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine allowing more medical procedures to take place.