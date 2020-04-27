Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Pennsylvania

Pa. to Reopen Golf Courses, Marinas, Fishing Trips and Private Campgrounds

Starting Friday, May 1, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide and are required to follow the Wolf administration’s guidelines. 

By NBC10 Staff

Getty Images

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania reaches 42,000, Governor Tom Wolf is lifting some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

Starting Friday, May 1, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide and are required to follow the Wolf administration’s guidelines. 

Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through Thursday, May 14.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

nursing home 1 hour ago

60% of Residents at Delco Nursing Home Test Positive for Coronavirus, 28 People Dead

New Jersey 5 hours ago

‘The Road Back’: Murphy’s 6-Part Plan to Reopen New Jersey from Covid-19 Closure

“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress,” Wolf said. “As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”

Wolf's announcement follows another by state health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine allowing more medical procedures to take place.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniacoronavirusTom Wolfgolf course
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us