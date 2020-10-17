Coronavirus Pandemic

Second Wave

Pa. Reports Second-Highest Daily Total of Coronavirus Cases

The most-ever Pennsylvania coronavirus cases in one day was nearly 2,000 cases in April. The number of cases reported Saturday took second place.

What to Know

  • The most COVID-19 cases reported in one day in Pennsylvania is 1,989 cases on April 9.
  • Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,857 new cases, the 2nd-highest daily total ever
  • Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said earlier this week that the state was experiencing a "fall resurgence" of the virus.

Pennsylvania is reporting 1,857 new cases of the coronavirus, the second-highest daily total since the beginning of pandemic, days after officials said the commonwealth was seeing a “fall resurgence" of the coronavirus.

The numbers announced Saturday by the state health department are exceeded only by the 1,989 cases reported April 9 and bring the statewide total to almost 181,000. Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 8,466.

On Wednesday, the state's health secretary pronounced Pennsylvania “at the start of the fall resurgence” of COVID-19 but said there were no plans to reimpose a stay-at-home order or shut down businesses again in response.

Dr. Rachel Levine said Pennsylvania is more prepared for such an influx than it was in the spring, citing a contact tracing program in place, more personal protective equipment supplies and enough hospital beds available.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Late Thursday, the United States passed the mark of 8 million coronavirus cases.

