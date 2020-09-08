Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city leaders are holding a press conference on coronavirus in the city. Watch it here.

Restaurants in most of Pennsylvania can fill up to 50% occupancy inside starting Sept. 21, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

Indoor dining capacity at restaurants was previously limited to 25% to adhere to social distancing rules in the coronavirus pandemic.

Before they are allowed to increase indoor capacity, restaurant owners have until Oct. 5 to fill out a form with the state, showing that they're "open and certified," and following all the latest health guidelines.

The state will need to know the business' maximum occupancy and the owner will need to commit to following the guidelines. Any false information contained in the certificate could result in a 2nd degree misdemeanor charge.

The state says starting Sept. 21, restaurants that have alcohol sales should stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m.

Restaurants that complete the form will receive "Open & Certified" signs from the state that can be displayed. Starting Oct. 5, state inspectors will start checking if a restaurant has been self-certified.

The announcement does not apply to Philadelphia, where indoor dining resumed at 25% capacity Tuesday. Pennsylvania has allowed Philly's health department to guide decisions on reopening, usually at a more cautious pace than the rest of the state.

Farley reiterated that stance in a news conference on the virus Tuesday. He said the city was still looking at the governor's guidance and that Philly restaurants should note that it does not apply here.

As indoor dining does reopen in Philly at limited capacity, the Philadelphia Parking Authority is giving parking garage discounts to patrons of Center City restaurants.

Between Sept. 8 and Nov. 30, parking will cost a flat $7 after 5 p.m. at six PPA garages:

Parkade on 8th (801 Filbert Street)

Autopark at the Fashion District (44 North 9th Street)

The Family Courthouse Garage (1503 Arch Street)

Autopark at Jefferson (10th & Ludlow streets)

Autopark at Independence Mall (5th & Market streets)

Autopark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)

To get the discounted rate, present a restaurant receipt to the management offices at those garages.