Still upset over Pennsylvania liquor stores closing due to the coronavirus pandemic? All hope is not lost. Starting Monday, Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will offer curbside pickups.

Participating stores will take a limited number of orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day. The curbside pickup will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles. Only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day.

Callers will be guided by store staff through products available to purchase at each location. Payment by credit card will be required by phone, and all curbside pickup sales are final with no returns.

CLICK HERE to see the full list of store locations in Pennsylvania or search in the document embedded above.




