Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Pennsylvania

Pa. County Sues Gov. Wolf, Seeking $13M in Coronavirus Funding He Withheld

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A Pennsylvania county has filed suit to compel Gov. Tom Wolf to release $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funding that he withheld after county leaders defied his shutdown orders.
  • Wolf withheld nearly $12.8 million in funding from Lebanon County, where local Republican leaders voted in mid-May to lift pandemic restrictions in defiance of the Democratic governor.
  • The suit accuses Wolf of a “gross abuse of power” and acting like a “de facto King.”

A Pennsylvania county filed suit Wednesday to compel Gov. Tom Wolf to release $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funding that he withheld after county leaders defied his shutdown orders.

Wolf withheld nearly $12.8 million in funding from Lebanon County, where local Republican leaders voted in mid-May to lift pandemic restrictions in defiance of the Democratic governor. Wolf’s decision left Lebanon as the only Pennsylvania county to have been cut off from a $625 million pot of federal coronavirus relief money distributed by the state.

The lawsuit, filed in Commonwealth Court, cast the Board of Commissioners' vote to unilaterally move Lebanon to the less restrictive “yellow” phase of Wolf's reopening plan as merely symbolic. The suit said Wolf had no legal right to withhold funding appropriated by the Legislature, accusing him of a “gross abuse of power” and acting like a “de facto King.”

coronavirus Jul 17

Gov. Wolf Yanks Coronavirus Funding From Rebellious Pa. County

Delaware 23 hours ago

‘Mad as Hell': Del. Gov. Reacts to Being Added Back on NJ Quarantine List

A message was left with Wolf's office seeking comment.

Wolf addressed his decision to withhold the money at a news conference last week, saying Lebanon County had to pay a price for its recalcitrance.

“Don’t come and say you want something from the state when you haven’t followed the rules. There are consequences. These are the consequences,” he said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniacoronavirusTom WolfLebanon Countycoronavirus funding
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us