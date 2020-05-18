Normal Rates to Return in June to Philadelphia Parking Authority Garages in Center City

Normal rates will return to Center City parking garages operated by the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) starting Monday, June 1.

The normal rates will apply to the following garages:

Family Court Garage (1503 Arch Street)

Autopark at Jefferson (10th and Ludlow)

Gateway Parking Garage (1540 Vine Street)

Autopark at Independence Garage (5th and Market)

Autopark at Fashion District/Gallery Garage ( 44 N. 9th Street)

Old City Garage (2nd and Sansom)

Parkade Garage (801 Arch Street)

Autopark at the Ben Franklin Bridge (224 N. 3rd St.)

The announcement comes two months after the PPA halted meter enforcement and implemented other changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The return of the normal rates in June will only apply to parking garages, not meters, according to the PPA. Neighborhood lots will also remain open without meter enforcement.

That’s correct. When a date has been determined to resume enforcement of meters, there will be ample public notice. — The PPA (@PhilaParking) May 18, 2020

For more information on the PPA’s COVID-19 response, CLICK HERE.