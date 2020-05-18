Coronavirus Pandemic

Philadelphia

Normal Rates to Return in June to Philadelphia Parking Authority Garages in Center City

The return of the normal rates in June will only apply to parking garages, not meters, according to the PPA. Neighborhood lots will also remain open without meter enforcement.

By David Chang

Normal rates will return to Center City parking garages operated by the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) starting Monday, June 1.

The normal rates will apply to the following garages: 

The announcement comes two months after the PPA halted meter enforcement and implemented other changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on the PPA’s COVID-19 response, CLICK HERE.

