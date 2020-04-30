What to Know Wednesday, Pennsylvania and county health officials reported at least 46,232 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and 2,228 deaths during the pandemic.

The number of New Jersey cases stands at 116,264; 6,770 people have died.

Delaware reported at least 4,655 cases and 144 deaths Wednesday.

New Jersey is poised to ship medical supplies to two other states, a sign that despite continued infections and deaths, the tide is beginning to turn in the Garden State as it battles the new coronavirus.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that his state would send 50 ventilators to Massachusetts and 200,000 masks to New York, which is the only state with a higher number of COVID-19 cases than New Jersey.

The state also is partnering with the New Jersey manufacturing extension program to make medical masks and gowns, Murphy said.

New Jersey on Wednesday reported 2,481 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state total to at least 116,264 infections. In addition, 6,770 people have died.

Despite those numbers, the rate of daily infections and deaths has decreased, Murphy said.

“It is clearly beginning to head in the right direction,” the governor said of his state’s efforts to contain the virus.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia, the hardest-hit county in Pennsylvania, announced 358 new diagnoses of COVID-19 Wednesday, taking its case count to 13,803. There were 25 additional deaths announced, bringing the total death toll in the city to 541.

"It's still looking like we are past the peak of the epidemic and declining, but that decline is unfortunately very slow," Farley said.

Even the number of newly announced deaths per day seems to be trending downward, he said. "That certainly would be very good news," he said.

The city is beginning the process of closing a field hospital it had opened in Temple University's Liacouras Center. No more patients will be admitted there, and the few who are there now will be discharged over then next 14 days.

The city also is opening five new testing sites. For information about who qualifies for testing and how to contact the sites, click here.

Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County said Wednesday it has diagnosed 4,037 cases and that 244 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

The county has now tested all the inmates and staff in its prison; about 18% of the prison population had the disease, said County Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh on Tuesday.

Delaware County, PA

At least 3,672 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Delaware County as of Wednesday, and there have been 224 deaths.

Delaware County has become one of the hardest-hit counties in the state, particularly in its long-term care facilities. At one facility, the Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 28 people have died.

Chester County's health department is helping Delaware County, which has no health department, respond to the outbreak.

Chester County, PA

At least 1,339 people were reported as infected in Chester County, which has reported 102 deaths as of Wednesday.

The county’s health department is reassuring residents that helping neighboring Delaware County will not affect service to Chester County residents.

"I do want to reassure all Chester County residents that this move will not in any way diminish the excellent services that our health department provides to us all," said Marian Moskowitz, chair of the Chester County Commissioners. "After all, we are all in this together."

Bucks County, PA

As of Wednesday, at least 2,733 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bucks County, and 185 people have died.

Berks County, PA

There were at least 2,637 cases in Berks County as of Wednesday, and state officials said 116 deaths have been reported.

Lehigh County, PA

There are now 72 deaths and 2,719 cases in Lehigh County.

In Lehigh County, as in many other counties, several infection clusters are in nursing homes.

Northampton County, PA

As of Wednesday, at least 2,008 people had tested positive in Northampton County, and there have been 85 deaths in the county.

New Castle County, DE

New Castle County has reported 1,717 infections as of Wednesday, and 65 people have died.

A cluster of cases are connected to the University of Delaware, where a professor became Delaware's first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Kent County, DE

Kent County had at least 743 confirmed COVID-19 infections as of Wednesday. Twenty-five people have died in the county.

Sussex County, DE

Sussex County had at least 2,169 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday. The county has had 54 deaths.

Camden County, NJ

At least 3,385 cases of the new coronavirus and 136 deaths have been reported in Camden County, according to county health officials.

County officials said that they are alarmed by the number of new cases still being reported in the county and watching the increase carefully.

Burlington County, NJ

At least 2,606 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Burlington County and 117 people have died.

Gloucester County, NJ

County health officials reported 40 deaths and 1,208 positive cases in Gloucester County.

Cape May County, NJ

Cape May County has reported 305 cases of the new coronavirus and 21 deaths.

The first person to test positive in the southernmost county in New Jersey was a 30-year-old man visiting from New York City, Cape May County health officials said.

Local officials used the first test as "a vivid reminder" for out-of-state visitors to stay home.

Atlantic County, NJ

At least 908 people in Atlantic County have been infected with coronavirus, county and state health officials reported. Thirty-seven people have died.

Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County has been hardest-hit in the region. Ocean County has 6,253 cases of the new coronavirus. At least 367 people have died.

Mercer County, NJ

Mercer County now has at least 3,725 diagnosed cases and 220 deaths.

Cumberland County, NJ

Cumberland has reported 10 deaths and at least 687 cases of the new coronavirus.

Salem County, NJ

Salem County has reported 227 cases of the new coronavirus and nine deaths.