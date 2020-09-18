Coronavirus Pandemic

BURLINGTON COUNTY

NJ High School Temporarily Shutters After COVID-19 Infections

Lenape High School has been operating under a hybrid model of in-person and remote classes

By Rudy Chinchilla

A front view of Lenape High School.
Google

A New Jersey high school will not open Friday and may remain closed for longer after at least two people were infected with COVID-19.

Lenape High School switched to remote learning Friday as the Burlington County Health Department ordered it to close after being informed of two cases of COVID-19 within the “school community,” principal Tony Cattani said in a letter to parents. He did not specify whether the infections were among students or staff.

“Lenape HS will close through the weekend to allow the officials from the BCHD to thoroughly investigate whether there is an epidemiological link that could indicate that the two cases are connected,” Cattani said.

Lenape High School has been operating under a hybrid model of in-person and remote classes. The county health department will reach out to the close contacts of those infected via email or phone call, and its investigation will guide the school’s next steps, Cattani said.

