Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
New Jersey

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Vows ‘Major' Announcement on COVID Restrictions

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a Twitter post Sunday that with COVID-19 metrics 'decisively trending in the right direction," Monday afternoon announcement will deal with 'easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations'

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is promising a “major announcement" Monday on easing restrictions imposed in the Garden State due to COVID-19.

Murphy said in a Twitter post Sunday that with COVID-19 metrics “decisively trending in the right direction," his 1 p.m. Monday coronavirus news briefing will deal with “easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Friday, business, casino and political officials called on the Democratic governor to ease coronavirus regulations enough to allow conventions and trade shows to resume in Atlantic City. They called for allowing meetings to utilize available space at 50% of capacity, as is permitted on the gambling floors of the city’s nine casinos.

Murphy spokesperson Alexandra Altman said last week the governor planned “a series of reopening announcements next week."

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Pennsylvania May 4

Pennsylvania to Lift All COVID Restrictions – Except Mask Wearing – on Memorial Day

Donald Trump 23 hours ago

Biden's New Covid Vaccination Goal Is for 70% of Adults to Have at Least One Shot by July 4

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPhil MurphyCOVIDrestrictions
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us