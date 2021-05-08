Coronavirus Pandemic

NJ. Gov. Phil Murphy Not Ruling Out Cash for Vaccines

The governor said the goal is to inoculate 70% of the state’s adult population by the end of June

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is floating the possibility of offering money to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Murphy made the comments Friday during an appearance on Fox’s New York affiliate, saying that, “All options remain on the table. We’re going to do what it takes to get our folks vaccinated.”

The governor said the goal is to inoculate 70% of the state’s adult population by the end of June. As of Friday, 67.4% of New Jersey residents 18 and older had received at least one shot, with 50.4% fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The country is currently struggling with a drop in demand from people who are eligible for the vaccines.

Murphy pointed out that the state is already attempting unconventional methods to get people vaccinated, including its “Shot and a Beer” program.

Paying people to get their shots isn’t unheard of, either. West Virginia, for example, is offering young people a $100 savings bond to get vaccinated.

