NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy has contracted COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Sunday.

She is currently asymptomatic, while Gov. Phil Murphy and the rest of the family tested negative and will continue to test themselves over the coming days, according to the governor’s office.

The first lady and governor tested themselves “due to a recent known non-family contact in their home,” the governor’s office indicated. Both have received the vaccine and booster shot.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate Gov. Murphy does not have to quarantine because he is vaccinated and boosted, but he will continue to wear a mask in public settings, his office announced.

“(The governor and first lady) urge all New Jerseyans to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask, and keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” Murphy’s office wrote.

New Jersey continues to report thousands of new daily coronavirus infections as the omicron variant rapidly spreads throughout the country. On Sunday, the state recorded 24,710 new PCR-confirmed cases. That followed a single-say record of 29,740 new cases the day prior, according to NJ.com.

Health experts recommend people get vaccinated for the virus and receive their booster shot. Though that may not prevent so-called breakthrough infections among the vaccinated, vaccinated individuals are less likely to experience severe symptoms or death.

