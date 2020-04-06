NJ Designer Creates Intubation Boxes for Healthcare Workers in Coronavirus Fight

A South Jersey designer transformed his workshop to create intubation boxes to help protect medical workers on the front lines in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Seth Pearlman, owner of Pearlman Design, LLC, along with a team of volunteers are making the boxes, which can be placed over a COVID-19 patient while a doctor or nurse inserts a tube in them.

“It protects the doctors and nurses from any gases or fluids that might be coming out while they’re intubating,” Pearlman said.

Pearlman started with three prototypes and sent them to hospitals. He’s now donating 92 boxes to medical centers in our area and beyond.

Pearlman told NBC10 it takes $100 to build one box. So far he’s raised $10,000. Pearlman’s goal is to not only protect healthcare workers but to help the nation end the pandemic.

“My goal in this project is to get back to normal,” Pearlman said. “Go to Wawa, go to the supermarket and get food.”