WATCH: With Vaccines Coming, Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus in New Jersey

After announcing over the weekend that health care workers in New Jersey will begin getting the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy revealed how the doses will be administered as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The first-term Democrat and state health officials are speaking at a 1 p.m. Monday news conference that you can watch live on this page.

The first shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine departed a manufacturing facility early Sunday morning. The first of the 76,000 or so doses were received by Monday, Murphy said.

"Tomorrow is a momentous day," Murphy said at his Monday coronavirus news briefing.

Murphy said the first vaccines will be administered at University Hospital in Newark. He, alongside Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, will be at the hospital Tuesday morning for the first inoculations.

About 56,000 of the first round of doses will go to hospitals and around 20,000 to long-term care facilities, Persichilli said. Murphy said other hospitals will start administering doses as well on Thursday.

"As more vaccine shipments arrive, our vaccination program will become much more robust over the coming weeks," Murphy said. "Our health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff remain our top priority for initial vaccinations."

On Monday, he reiterated that around 4.7 million New Jerseyans getting the vaccine, or around 70% of the population, is the goal for the vaccination program.

Murphy has warned that the start of inoculations will in no way lead to the end of the coronavirus any time soon. On Monday, he warned that the next six to eight weeks could be particularly hard.

"The number of new infections and hospitalizations will not magically return to zero because we’re about to provide our first vaccinations," the first-term Democrat said.

He has urged people to continue to wear masks in public, wash hands and stay distanced from each other to slow the virus' spread.

After reporting another 4,805 coronavirus cases Monday, New Jersey had more than 405,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 16,000 people are confirmed to have died from coronavirus-related complications, with 25 new deaths reported Monday.

More than 3,600 coronavirus patients were hospitalized as of late Sunday with more than 700 of them in intensive care units.

On Dec. 10, the positivity rate was at 10.95%.

Murphy on Monday called out young people for spreading the disease.

"The share of new infections continues to skew toward younger New Jerseyans, while the share of deaths continues to skew toward older ones," Murphy said. "You may be young and feel fine and not show a symptom, but you’re killing your parents and grandparents."

This story is developing and will be updated.