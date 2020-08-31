New Jersey to Allow Indoor Dining in Time for Labor Day Weekend

What to Know New Jersey restaurants can resume indoor dining at 25% capacity starting Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Gov. Phil Murphy said eateries must properly distance tables to ensure enough space to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Indoor dining in New Jersey stopped in March as coronavirus cases exploded. Outdoor dining was allowed in June.

New Jersey restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining starting Friday, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Restaurants will be limited to operating at 25% capacity and must adhere to social distancing guidelines between tables.

NEW: Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this FRIDAY at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables.



Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/EPdEfi5Dmh — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020

New Jersey was one of the first states to experience the sharp scourge of the COVID-19 virus when cases began spreading in the spring. To date, New Jersey has 190,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14,150 deaths.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars were shut down in the state's first wave of coronavirus pandemic closures this March. Outdoor dining in New Jersey resumed on June 15 and there were hopes for resuming indoor dining in July, but those were dashed by state health officials as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

Murphy plans to release more details about the indoor dining resumption at a 1 p.m. news conference on Monday.