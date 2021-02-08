Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus vaccine

New Jersey Surpasses One Million Coronavirus Vaccinations

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey has surpassed more 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • New Jersey surpassed more 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
  • Murphy, a Democrat, said the 1,037,657 doses include both the first and second of two shots. While it marks a milestone, he said, the state is short of the number of vaccines it would need to meet demand.
  • New Jersey has administered just over 224,000 second of two shots, or about 2.5% of the population. That lags the rate of the country overall, which stands at 2.8%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Jersey surpassed more 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy, a Democrat, said the 1,037,657 doses include both the first and second of two shots. While it marks a milestone, he said, the state is short of the number of vaccines it would need to meet demand.

New Jersey has administered just over 224,000 second of two shots, or about 2.5% of the population. That lags the rate of the country overall, which stands at 2.8%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 4 hours ago

How Soon New $1,400 Stimulus Checks and Other Coronavirus Relief Could Arrive

coronavirus 4 hours ago

CDC Director Warns Covid Variants Could Reverse the Recent Drop in Cases and Hospitalizations

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Murphy has said he wants to complete administration of 70% of the state's adult population within six months. It's unclear whether the state will reach that goal, though.

The pace of vaccinations has picked up since it began in mid-December in New Jersey. The state took nearly 40 days to reach 500,000 vaccinations, but just 16 days to go from 500,000 doses to 1 million.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Jersey fell over the past two weeks from nearly 5,084 new cases a day on Jan. 24 to about 3,620 on Sunday.

Murphy reported 25 new deaths from the virus overnight, putting the overall toll at 19,824.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineNew Jerseycoronavirus in new jerseyGovernor Phil Murphy
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us