New Jersey Residents Ordered to Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is following the lead of other states and ordering residents to stay home amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

Murphy’s stay-at-home order comes as the number of coronavirus infections in the state number at least 1,327, with at least 16 deaths. Nonessential retail businesses must close their physical locations starting 9 p.m. Saturday, Murphy decreed. All public gatherings are canceled, Murphy said.

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 21, 2020

Murphy telegraphed his decision the day prior, saying during a news conference that "aggressive social distancing" was required to stop the rising number of infections. "If I had to put a phrase on it, it's 'Our way or the highway' time," Murphy said.

The order follows similar moves by governors in California, Illinois and New York.

Murphy has asked for $100 billion in federal aid to fight COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

