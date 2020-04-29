New Jersey Reopening Golf Courses and Parks From Coronavirus Closures

All golf courses and county and state parks in New Jersey will be allowed to reopen at sunrise on Saturday, the governor announced Wednesday.

The executive order, which Gov. Phil Murphy said he would sign later in the day, is one of the first rollbacks of coronavirus restrictions for the state that has been held hostage by the deadly virus.

Covid-19-related deaths in New Jersey passed 6,400 on Tuesday as confirmed infections reached nearly 114,000 residents.

The lifting of restrictions is sure to be welcome news to residents wary of sheltering at home as the outbreak spread.

Murphy closed all state parks on April 7 to ensure social distancing among the state's nearly 9 million residents. Golf courses closed in March when the statewide stay-at-home order was put in place.

At a news briefing on Wednesday, Murphy said parking at state parks will be capped at 50%. Restrooms will remain closed and team sports and picnics will be prohibited.

Murphy asked that residents wear face masks while at parks, but is not yet requiring it. He'll revisit that option after seeing park usage this weekend.

County leadership will decide when to reopen their parks.

