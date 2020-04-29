Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
New Jersey

New Jersey Reopening Golf Courses and Parks From Coronavirus Closures

The move is one of the first loosing of coronavirus restrictions by Gov. Phil Murphy in a state that has served as a hotspot for the deadly virus

By Vince Lattanzio

Ira L. Black - Corbis

JERSEY CITY, NJ – APRIL 12: On a beautiful Easter Sunday there are no people playing basketball. The entrance for the basketball court at Dr Lena Edwards Park is blocked with a sign saying, “Parks Closed Until Further Notice” after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issues an order to close all State Parks. Photographed in Jersey City, NJ, USA on April 12, 2020. New Jersey residents are under a lock down restricting in their ability to go out and required to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

All golf courses and county and state parks in New Jersey will be allowed to reopen at sunrise on Saturday, the governor announced Wednesday.

The executive order, which Gov. Phil Murphy said he would sign later in the day, is one of the first rollbacks of coronavirus restrictions for the state that has been held hostage by the deadly virus.

Covid-19-related deaths in New Jersey passed 6,400 on Tuesday as confirmed infections reached nearly 114,000 residents.

The lifting of restrictions is sure to be welcome news to residents wary of sheltering at home as the outbreak spread.

Murphy closed all state parks on April 7 to ensure social distancing among the state's nearly 9 million residents. Golf courses closed in March when the statewide stay-at-home order was put in place.

At a news briefing on Wednesday, Murphy said parking at state parks will be capped at 50%. Restrooms will remain closed and team sports and picnics will be prohibited.

Murphy asked that residents wear face masks while at parks, but is not yet requiring it. He'll revisit that option after seeing park usage this weekend.

County leadership will decide when to reopen their parks.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

