WATCH: Gov. Murphy to Open Jersey Shore Beaches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A day after easing coronavirus shutdowns on retailers and nonessential construction in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced that he would be reopening Jersey Shore beaches in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Beach towns can begin to let people back on the beach on Friday, May 22.

"The Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, with social distancing guidelines in place," Murphy said. "The Shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer."

Murphy and state officials speak at a news conference you can watch live on this page.

As shoregoers return to the beach, restrictions remain in place such as capacity and admission limits, proper sanitization and no special events or concerts, according to Murphy's order. Playgrounds, arcades, rides and picnic areas must remain closed.

Click here for more details about Murphy's plan to reopen the Jersey Shore.

Murphy has been touting decreases in hospitalizations, new cases, positivity rate and deaths in recent weeks for allowing him to reopen some of the state from shutdowns that went into effect in March.

Over the past two weeks: newly hospitalized people are down 28%; patients in hospitals are down 34%; people in intensive care and on ventilators are down about 30%.

Still the state has higher hospitalization rates, positive cases and deaths per 100,000 people than any other state right now, Murphy said.

Going into Thursday, New Jersey had the second most COVID-19 cases (nearly 142,000) and death related to the virus (at least 9,702).

Beach access has varied from town to town over the last several weeks, as some have opened parts of their beaches or have tried to restrict access to local residents only.

Murphy has said the reopening of beaches would resemble the recent reopening of state parks and include social distancing guidelines and parking restrictions.

Lions and Tigers and Bears

Six Flags Great Adventure says it will soon reopen its drive-through safari now that Murphy has allowed drive-by activities. No opening date has yet been set, as the Jackson Township theme park is finalizing plans for it.

The safari operated as a self-guided drive-through experience from 1974 through 2012. Since 2013, Great Adventure has offered guided truck tours though the park.

Returning to a drive-through format enables guests to enjoy the Safari’s 1,200 exotic animals from their vehicles, while allowing for proper social distancing. Tickets must be reserved in advance online.

Six Flags' theme park and water park will remain temporarily closed until further notice.