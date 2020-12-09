WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus Surge in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy is addressing the surge of coronavirus in New Jersey Wednesday and hard days that could be ahead this winter if people don't stay vigilant this holiday season.

You can watch his comments on this page starting at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, Murphy announced 4,665 new confirmed cases of coronavirus to bring the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to more than 381,000.

More than 3,500 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in New Jersey entering Wednesday, with 630 patients in intensive care units.

The rate of transmission ticked up to 1.1 and the rate of positivity for Saturday was at 13.18%.

"We’re beginning to see the impact on our transmission rate from the recent surge in positive tests," Murphy said.

Murphy has noted that the state is far more prepared for the increased cases now then in the spring, but the first-term Democrat has expressed alarm at people not practicing social distancing and gathering in groups with the virus raging.

This story is developing and will be updated.